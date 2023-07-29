Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
UP Shocker: Youth Tied and Dragged by Miscreants on Two-wheeler in Bareilly | WATCH

According to the time stamp on the CCTV footage, the incident occurred on July 25 at around 4:35 pm.

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 18:36 IST

Bareilly, India

According to reports, the youth sustained severe injuries. (Image: Twitter)
Miscreants tied a youth to a two-wheeler and dragged him for hundreds of meters in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, according to the shocking video that went viral on social media.

The incident, captured on CCTV, showed the youth being dragged by miscreants riding a scooty in the Sanjay Nagar area under the Baradari police station’s jurisdiction. Apart from the rider, there were two pillion riders on the two-wheeler.

    • According to reports, the youth sustained severe injuries. As of now, the identity of the miscreants and the reason behind their actions remains unascertained.

    The police have not yet registered a case but stated launched a probe into the matter based on the CCTV footage. They have assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits once they are identified.

    first published: July 29, 2023, 18:21 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 18:36 IST
