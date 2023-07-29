UP Shocker: Youth Tied and Dragged by Miscreants on Two-wheeler in Bareilly | WATCH

Miscreants tied a youth to a two-wheeler and dragged him for hundreds of meters in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, according to the shocking video that went viral on social media.

The incident, captured on CCTV, showed the youth being dragged by miscreants riding a scooty in the Sanjay Nagar area under the Baradari police station’s jurisdiction. Apart from the rider, there were two pillion riders on the two-wheeler.

According to the time stamp on the CCTV footage, the incident occurred on July 25 at around 4:35 pm.