Uttar Pradesh: Couple Beaten to Death With Iron Rods After Son Elopes with Girl in Sitapur

A man and his wife were brutally beaten to death with iron rods and sticks after their son married a young woman from an another faith in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, reports said on Sunday.

The couple, belonging to different communities, eloped, causing upheaval within both the families.

Abbas and his wife, Kamrul Nisha, died after they were attacked by the girl’s family members on Friday. All the accused individuals fled from the scene.

The young couple had previously run away. The family members of the young woman filed a case against the man, who was later arrested for kidnapping, rape, and under sections of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. After being released from jail in June, he reunited with the girl after she turned 18-years-old and later ran away.

The late couple’s son, Shaukat, was reportedly involved in a romantic relationship with Rampal’s daughter, Ruby, Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra told NDTV. “Shaukat had abducted Ruby in the year 2020. At that time, Ruby was a minor and after registering a case, the police sent Shaukat to jail. He again abducted and married Ruby in June," he said.

A subsequent case was filed, leading to their discovery. However, this time, the girl provided a statement in court supporting her partner.

Angry over the situation, the girl’s family attacked the elderly couple on Friday.