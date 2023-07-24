Uttar Pradesh: ED Arrests SP Politician in Ponzi Linked Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has arrested one Uttar Pradesh-based state secretary of the Samajwadi Party after it raided his premises in Noida as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the ’Bike Bot’ alleged Ponzi scam.

Dinesh Kumar Singh alias Dinesh Singh Gujjar was arrested on July 21 and a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent him to ED custody till July 26, the agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from multiple FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police on the basis of complaints made by certain investors about the ’Bike Bot’ fraud allegedly committed by Garvit Innovative Promoters Ltd. (GIPL), its promoter Sanjay Bhati and others.

Advertisement

Bhati and others are alleged to have floated lucrative investment scheme in the name of ’BIKE BOT’ in 2017, the ED said.