UP: Man Bites Neighbour's Genital During Fight Over Goats In Shahjahanpur

A 28-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur ‘bit’ on his 31-year-old neighbour’s genital during a fight over a goat. The incident was reported on Sunday night in Shahjahanpur’s Roza area when the victim’s goats damaged some belongings in his Neighbour’s compound.

The goat owner was admitted to a medical college in Shahjahanpur city, where he received four stitches to put his private part in place, according to a report by Times of India.

His condition is reportedly stable now.

Both parties have approached the police over the incident and filed complaints at Roza police station.

“I had a quarrel with my neighbour Gangaram Singh because of my goats. He pushed me to the ground and bit my private parts due to which I lost consciousness. I approached police, but they initially refrained from registering an FIR," the TOI report quoted the victim, who does not want to be named, quoted as saying.

The victim said the pain in his private part is still excruciating and is scared that the damage due to the injury may compromise his ability to lead a normal married life.

However, according to police, doctors have said that the victim’s injuries are external and there was no damage to any internal veins