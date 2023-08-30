Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Uttar Pradesh Man Gets Life Term for Killing Wife

Failure to pay the penalty would result in his sentence getting increased by three more months, the court said. According to the District Prosecuting Officer Brijendra Nath Tripathi, Indu (38) was strangled to death by her husband due to a domestic dispute in Paniyara village of the district on August 20, 2019

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 15:36 IST

Maharajganj (Mahrajganj), India

The court pronounced the judgment after hearing the parties. (Representational image: ANI)

A local court here convicted a man for murdering his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Sessions/District Judge Jai Prakash Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on 42-year-old Dinesh after pronouncing him guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

    The court pronounced the judgment after hearing the parties on Tuesday.

    first published: August 30, 2023, 15:36 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 15:36 IST
