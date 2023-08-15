Uttar Pradesh: Man, Carrying Daughter on Shoulders, Shot at Point Blank Range in Shahjahanpur | WATCH

In a horrific incident, a young man carrying his toddler daughter on his shoulder was shot in the head from close range by a criminal in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. The incident reportedly took place late on Sunday night in the Babuzai area of the district, in which the man, identified as Shoaib, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim’s one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, however, is safe having suffered only minor injuries.

The video of the shocking event has gone viral on social media, in which the Shoaib can be seen walking on the street with his daughter on his shoulder when suddenly, an armed assailant approaches and shoots him in the head at close range.

In the video, a man can be seen passing Shoaib on a motorcycle, who then stopped the vehicle at some distance. Another man approached the victim from the front and shot in him the head.

Later, the two culprits- the one who was waiting on a motorcycle and the shooter-fled the scene.

The sound of the gunshot alerted the victim’s family members, who rushed outside.

The severely injured young man was promptly taken to the hospital. He was later shifted to another hospital in Delhi, where his condition remains critical.

Based on the family’s written complaint, the police have registered an FIR against three suspects, including the alleged shooter, Tariq, who is the victim’s relative.

Two of the accused have been apprehended, while efforts are underway to locate the third.

As per prima facie, Tariq’s brother was initially engaged to a woman named Chandni. However, Chandni’s engagement with Tariq’s brother was called off, and she later married the victim.

This infuriated the shooter, and feeling humiliated by the broken engagement, he orchestrated this incident as an act of revenge, police said.

A murder case has been filed against three individuals in this matter, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

“Based on the video evidence, the suspects have been identified. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend them. We have four teams dedicated to this investigation," he said.