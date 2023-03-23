Uttar Pradesh Police Detains Medical Store Owner for Conducting Surgery, Patient Dead

A medical store owner was on Thursday detained for allegedly conduction surgery on a person who later died, police said.

A Rehman, who runs a medical store in the Khejuri area, had on Wednesday operated on Munna Gupta suffering from hydrocele after which his condition deteriorated and he died in the evening, SHO of Khejuri police station Bindeshwari Pandey said.

Based on the complaint of Gupta’s son, an FIR was registered against Rehman and he was detained, he said.

The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem and a detailed probe into the matter was underway, the police official said.

