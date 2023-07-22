Uttarakhand: 1 Killed, 24 Injured After Bus Carrying Factory Workers Overturns

One person was killed, while over 24 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar. The vehicle was carrying over 40 workers from a local textile factory when it lost control and overturned in the Kashipur area on Saturday morning.

Soon after the accident, panic struck the area and locals rushed to help the trapped workers and informed the authorities to seek assistance.

Upon reaching the site, police recovered the body of a worker who died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Shankar Prasad, a resident of Goushala Mod in Sainik Colony.

Those injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.