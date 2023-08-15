Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Uttarakhand: 21 Passengers Have Narrow Escape as Bus Rams into Tree After Swerving off Road

Uttarakhand: 21 Passengers Have Narrow Escape as Bus Rams into Tree After Swerving off Road

The accident occurred near Moriyana Top on the Suwakholi-Almas-Nagun-Bhavan state highway when the bus was on its way to Uttarkashi from Dehradun

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 17:46 IST

Tehri, India

Around five passengers who sustained minor injuries were admitted to a hospital (Representative Image/News18)
Around five passengers who sustained minor injuries were admitted to a hospital (Representative Image/News18)

Twenty-one people on board a roadways bus had a narrow escape on Tuesday when the vehicle swerved off a road in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district and came to a halt after hitting a tree, an official said.

The accident occurred near Moriyana Top on the Suwakholi-Almas-Nagun-Bhavan state highway when the bus was on its way to Uttarkashi from Dehradun, Dhanolti SDM Ashish Ghildiyal said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Though the bus swerved off the road it did not fall down the slope as it rammed into a tree and came to a halt, he said. All 21 passengers are safe, he said.

    However, around five passengers who sustained minor injuries were admitted to a hospital, the SDM said adding they have been admitted to a hospital.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 15, 2023, 17:46 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 17:46 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App