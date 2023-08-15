Uttarakhand: 21 Passengers Have Narrow Escape as Bus Rams into Tree After Swerving off Road

Twenty-one people on board a roadways bus had a narrow escape on Tuesday when the vehicle swerved off a road in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district and came to a halt after hitting a tree, an official said.

The accident occurred near Moriyana Top on the Suwakholi-Almas-Nagun-Bhavan state highway when the bus was on its way to Uttarkashi from Dehradun, Dhanolti SDM Ashish Ghildiyal said.