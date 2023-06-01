Uttarakhand: 300 People Stranded In Dharchula & Gunji As Landslide Cuts Off Major Road

Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoOdisha Accident ReactionsOdisha Accident ExperienceCocktail Drugs Banned
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 11:56 IST

Pithoragarh, India

As per media reports, the road is likely to re-open for traffic after two days (PTI/File)

Around 300 people are currently stuck in the Dharchula and Gunji areas of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district after a stretch of a crucial road got washed away due to a landslide.

The people, including locals and travellers, were trapped in the outskirts of Pithoragarh after the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road, 45 km above Dharchula, near Lakhanpur, was washed away 100 meters following a landslide, news agency ANI reported quoting the district administration.

As per media reports,  the road is likely to re-open for traffic after two days.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted unstable weather to continue in Uttarakhand as stormy conditions have been forecasted for the rest of this week across the Western Himalayan Region.

IMD has issued an alert for dust storms and thundershowers in Uttarakhand’s Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Garhwal, Hardwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi districts.

The state police also advised pilgrims to stay at safe places, and not travel unnecessarily, as there are chances of more landslides due to unfavourable weather conditions

“Travel only when the weather is clear," police said.

