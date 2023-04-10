Uttarakhand: 44 Prisoners Test HIV Positive in Haldwani Jail, Center Set Up For Treatment

Uttarakhand’s Haldwani Jail is witnessing a stir as 44 of its prisoners have tested positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). An ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) center has been set up for HIV patients to treat them, informed Dr Paramjit Singh, ART Center Incharge, Sushila Tiwari Hospital.

One female prisoner has also tested HIV positive, Dr Singh said. He said the number of HIV-positive prisoners in jail is increasing continuously which has created a stir in the jail administration.

Informing the treatment of the prisoners, Dr Singh said, “An ART center has been set up for HIV patients, where infected patients are treated, my team is constantly examining the prisoners in the jail."

“Whichever prisoner is infected with HIV is given free treatment and medicines based on National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) guidelines," an ANI report quoted him as saying.

He further added that at present there are 1629 male and 70 female prisoners. The jail administration is also conducting routine check-up of the prisoners, so that HIV-infected prisoners can receive timely treatment.

