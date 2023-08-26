Trends :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Uttarakhand: Bodies of Two More Gaurikund Landslide Victims Found, Toll Mounts to 10

Uttarakhand: Bodies of Two More Gaurikund Landslide Victims Found, Toll Mounts to 10

Thirteen people are still missing in the incident, Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said

August 26, 2023, 23:35 IST

The search operation in the landslide-hit area has been going on for 22 days. (File image: PTI)
Bodies of two more Gaurikund landslide victims have been recovered, taking the death toll in the August 4 tragedy to 10, officials here said on Saturday.

He said the two bodies were found near the banks of the Mandakini river on Friday and efforts are on to ascertain their identities.

    The search operation in the landslide-hit area has been going on for 22 days.

    Twenty-three people, 17 of them originally from Nepal, went missing in the early hours of August 4 after a massive landslide triggered by a flash flood near Dat Puliya in Gaurikund hit three shops standing 50 metres above a raging Mandakini river.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 26, 2023, 23:35 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 23:35 IST
