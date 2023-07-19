Uttarakhand: Businessman Found Dead in Car With Mark of Snake Bites; Girlfriend Among 5 Booked

The death of a businessman created suspicion after his body was found inside a car with snake bite marks in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani. At least five accused have been booked in connection with the case.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a businessman, identified as Ankit Chauhan was found dead in suspicious condition after he was reportedly killed using a cobra.

A snake charmer has been arrested in the case and the police are also suspecting the involvement of the deceased’s girlfriend in his murder.

Police claim that businessman Ankit Chauhan’s girlfriend, Mahi Arya, hired the snake charmer to get her partner killed with the help of her friends.

Apart from Arya, the officials are also looking for one of her friends and two domestic helpers that were allegedly involved in the conspiracies.

The 30-year-old man was found dead inside his car, with the ignition on, parked at the side of the road near the Teenpani area, senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Nainital Pankaj Bhatt told HT.

The police reportedly scanned Chauhan’s call details and found that he was in touch with her girlfriend, who was in contact with a snake charmer from Uttar Pradesh.

“During the interrogation, the snake charmer revealed that the woman, her friend Deep Kanpal and her two helps hatched the conspiracy to kill Chauhan, by unleashing a cobra on him," the senior officer said.

The snake charmer also told police that the man used to abuse the woman in an inebriated condition which is why she took the extreme step and wanted to kill the man.