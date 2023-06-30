Uttarakhand CM Welcomes Uniform Civil Code Draft, Says Committee Sought Views of Over 2L People

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the completion of the draft for the proposed Uniform Civil Code for the state on Friday and stated the committee of experts set up by his government will strive to complete the final draft “very soon."

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the chief minister said, “I want to congratulate the committee for the work they have done. They have sought the opinions of over 2 lakh people. The final draft is currently being prepared and was made taking into account the views of every section of society.

“We have received full support from the people and we will strive to complete the final draft very soon," he added.

Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai earlier announced that the draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand is complete and would soon be submitted to the state government.

“It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed uniform civil code for Uttarakhand is now complete," Desai, who heads the committee said.

“The report of the committee along with the draft code would soon be printed and submitted to the government of Uttarakhand," she added.

“Customary practices have been taken into consideration," Desai said.

Some of the highlights of the draft include increasing the age limit for girls for marriage and making marriage registration mandatory. It is stated that without registration, individuals will not be eligible for government scheme benefits.