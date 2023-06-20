Uttarakhand High Court Declines Man's Habeas Corpus Plea, Allows Wife to Stay With Friend

The Uttarakhand High Court recently rejected a habeas corpus plea filed by a man who alleged that his wife had been illegally detained by another man.

The high court noted that the man’s wife had been living with the other man of her own will, so no order could be passed in the habeas corpus plea.

Before the high court, the man’s wife submitted that he used to misbehave with her, so she had gone to live with her friend of her own will. She also told the court that she was no more willing to join the man back.

While taking note of the woman’s submissions, a division bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit disposed of the habeas corpus plea in terms of the statement made by her.

“Be that as it may, since …(corpus) has categorically stated that she is living with respondent no.9 of her own free will, therefore, no further order can be passed," ordered the court.

The marriage between the couple was solemnized in 2012. The couple has two children — a son aged 10 and a daughter aged 6.