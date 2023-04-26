Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur TensionSudan ConflictAtiq AhmedUS Visa
Uttarakhand Minister Chandan Ram Das Dies of Cardiac Arrest; PM Modi Condoles Death

Uttarakhand Minister Chandan Ram Das Dies of Cardiac Arrest; PM Modi Condoles Death

Uttarakhand's Minister for Transport and Social Welfare Chandan Ram Das, 65, was brought to the district hospital on Wednesday afternoon after he complained of suffocation in the chest, Bageshwar's Chief Medical Officer DP Joshi said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 17:48 IST

Dehradun, India

Chandan Ram Das represented Bageshwar in four consecutive assemblies since 2007, but he became a minister for the first time in Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet. (Photo/Twitter@pushkardhami)

Uttarakhand’s Minister for Transport and Social Welfare Chandan Ram Das died of a heart attack on Wednesday in Bageshwar, a senior official said. The 65-year-old was brought to the district hospital this afternoon after he complained of suffocation in the chest, Bageshwar’s Chief Medical Officer DP Joshi said.

“He was shifted to the ICU as his condition worsened. Despite all efforts, he could not be saved," the CMO said. The minister could not be taken to some other hospital in an air ambulance as his condition did not allow it, Joshi said.

The BJP leader represented Bageshwar in four consecutive assemblies since 2007, but he became a minister for the first time in Pushkar Singh Dhami’s cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the late minister and said he made a noteworthy contribution to the development of Uttarakhand. “Pained by the passing away of Minister in the Uttarakhand Government, Shri Chandan Ram Dass Ji. He made a noteworthy contribution to the development of Uttarakhand and served the people with great diligence. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Chief Minster Dhami also expressed grief at his colleague’s sudden death, saying it has left him shocked. “His death is an irreparable loss in the field of politics and public service," Dhami said.

A three-day state mourning till April 28 has been declared in the hill state and all offices, banks, treasuries and sub-treasuries have been closed for a day on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 26, 2023, 16:10 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 17:48 IST
