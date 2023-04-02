Uttarakhand: 22 Injured, 3 Serious After Bus Falls Off Mussoorie-Dehradun Road Into Gorge

Passengers of a roadways bus were injured after it skidded off Mussoorie-Dehradun road and fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Police and fire service carried out an operation and rescued all the passengers. As per Mussoorie Police, three among those injured are in critical condition.

Visuals showed the bus in the gorge with rescue personnel making efforts to pull out the passengers.

“Twenty-two people, including the driver, were in the bus that fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. All the passengers were injured in the accident and were rescued, condition of three of them is serious," Mussoorie Police said

