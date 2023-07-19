Chamoli: 17 Killed As Transformer Explodes at Namami Gange Project Site; Prez, PM Express Grief

The death toll in the Chamoli district explosion on Wednesday increased to 17. Officials said that several people were injured too after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River. The victims were reportedly working at the Namami Gange project site.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Parmendra Doval said that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital. Swinging into action, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered an enquiry.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami left for Dehradun to visit the spot in Chamoli. “The incident is very unfortunate. Rescue and relief work is on. The injured are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh," Dhami said.

Advertisement

In a tweet, CM Dhami informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a telephonic conversation sought details about the accident and said that Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia amount will be given to the kin of the deceased while Rs 1 lakh will be provided to all the injured.

V Murugesan, Chamoli’s additional director general of police, earlier in the day said, “We are getting information that at least 15 have been killed, including one police sub-inspector and two home guards."

An official said that so far 17 people have died due to electrocution, of which six were completely charred, while two succumbed to injuries during treatment. As many as 23 people were injured in the incident. As many as 17 people died on the spot and on the way to the hospital.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the Chamoli electrocution accident and assured all possible support to the state government.

“The news of the loss of lives in an unfortunate accident in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.