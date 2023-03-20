Home » India » Uttarakhand Okays New Excise Policy, Takes Step to Curb Liquor Smuggling from UP

Uttarakhand Okays New Excise Policy, Takes Step to Curb Liquor Smuggling from UP

Excise Secretary Harichandra Semwal said the move will not only stop liquor smuggling, but the state will also get more revenue

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 23:05 IST

Dehradun, India

The government has asked the departments concerned to come up with the new policies soon. (File photo/News18)
The government has asked the departments concerned to come up with the new policies soon. (File photo/News18)

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Monday approved the new excise policy for 2023-24, under which the difference in liquor price will not be more than Rs 20 per bottle as compared to that in Uttar Pradesh, a decision taken to curb liquor smuggling from the neighbouring state.

After the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Excise Secretary Harichandra Semwal said that earlier the difference in prices was Rs 150 to Rs 200 per bottle.

It has been decided to reduce this gap to prevent the smuggling of liquor from Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

He said the move will not only stop liquor smuggling, but the state will also get more revenue.

RELATED NEWS

He said under the new excise policy, a cess of Re 1 per bottle would be charged for cow protection, sports and women’s welfare in the state and in this way a total cess of Rs 3 would be charged on a bottle.

The excise revenue target for the year 2023-24 has been kept at Rs 4,000 crore.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 20, 2023, 23:05 IST
last updated: March 20, 2023, 23:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!