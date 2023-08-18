Uttarakhand Police Officer Transferred for Saluting CM Dhami While Attending Phone Call

A police officer was allegedly transferred after he saluted and received Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while talking on his phone in the disaster-stricken Kotdwar.

Dhami was visiting Kotdwar to check in the landslide situation in the areas. As the chief minister deboarded from his helicopter, the area’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), identified as Shekhar Suyal, saluted him while continuing his phone call.

In a purported video of the incident, the police officer’s phone is visible as he salutes Dhami from one hand, and held his mobile on the other one, according to India Today.

A few days after this incident, the ASP was transferred to a Police Training Center in Narendra Nagar.

In place of him, Jay Baluni has been appointed as the new ASP of Kotdwar.

Uttarakhand rains

About 80 people were rendered homeless when a massive landslide hit their village in the district damaging 12 houses, the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre here said on Friday.

The landslide on Wednesday also disrupted power supply to the village, Madarsu Majra Jakhan, in Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district, situated about 50 km from the city, it said.

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in the Kaluwala area of Dehradun in the early hours of Friday. The rainwater entered the houses and caused waterlogging on the streets, officials said.

According to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), information was received from the Disaster Control Room that incessant rainfall created major waterlogging in the streets and that rainwater has also entered people’s homes in Dehradun’s Kaluwala area, disrupting daily life.

Water level in Pranmati river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has increased to a great extent following incessant rainfall in the state, which has been witnessed massive flooding and landslides.