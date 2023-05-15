Uttarakhand Quadruple Murder Accused Found Hanging in Pithoragarh

The body of a man accused of killing four family members, including his wife, was found hanging from a tree near his village on Monday, police said.

Personnel from the police and the State Disaster Response Force found Santosh Ram hanging from a tree around three kilometres from his village in the morning, Superintendent of Police (Pithoragarh) Lokeshwar Singh said.

It is suspected that he killed himself after committing the quadruple murders, he said and added that the post-mortem is being conducted.

The police launched a search for Ram in Gangolihat and the Ramganga valley on May 12 — the day he allegedly hacked to death his aunt, her daughter and daughter-in-law — in the Bursum village of the district’s Gangolihat subdivision following an argument, Singh said.

Later, the body of his wife was recovered from a house Ram had recently bought.