Home » India » Uttarakhand Rain: Search Operations Resume for 9 Missing People

Uttarakhand Rain: Search Operations Resume for 9 Missing People

The Chardham yatra remains suspended for the second day on Tuesday due to a red alert issued by the MeT department

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 15:25 IST

Dehradun, India

The Doon Defense College building collapses near Dehradun due to the incessant rains, near Dehradoon. (PTI Photo)

Search operations were resumed on Tuesday in the rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand to find the nine people who went missing after a series of landslides hit different parts of the state on Monday.

Efforts were also resumed to reopen national highways, state highways and a large number of rural roads which remain blocked due to the accumulation of debris of the landslides on them, the state disaster control room here said.

The Chardham yatra remains suspended for the second day on Tuesday due to a red alert issued by the MeT department.

    • So far four bodies have been recovered from different parts of the state while nine people are still missing, including one in Rudraprayag, four at Mohanchatti in Pauri where the rubble of a landslide fell on a resort burying six people, three in Rishikesh where a woman with her two teenage children was swept away in her car and one in Uttarkashi.

    In the Mohanchatti incident, a girl was rescued alive and a body recovered late on Monday. Search for the rest is on.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 15, 2023, 15:25 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 15:25 IST
