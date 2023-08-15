Uttarakhand Rain: Search Operations Resume for 9 Missing People

Search operations were resumed on Tuesday in the rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand to find the nine people who went missing after a series of landslides hit different parts of the state on Monday.

Efforts were also resumed to reopen national highways, state highways and a large number of rural roads which remain blocked due to the accumulation of debris of the landslides on them, the state disaster control room here said.

The Chardham yatra remains suspended for the second day on Tuesday due to a red alert issued by the MeT department.