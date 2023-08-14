Uttarakhand Rains: College Building Collapses in Dehradun; Waterlogging in Rishikesh | WATCH

Amid incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand, the building of a defence college in the Maldevta area in the Dehradun district collapsed on Monday. Uttarakhand has been witnessing torrential rains for the past few weeks, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a ‘red alert’ predicting heavy rainfall with lightning in six districts of the state today.

Heavy rainfall causes a flood-like situation in the Maldevta area. In a video doing rounds on social media, the building of the Dehradun Defence College in Maldevta could be seen collapsed like a pack of cards.

The incessant showers in the state led to the flooding of major rivers and their tributaries and caused landslides along the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri shrines. Several low-lying areas in Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Chamoli districts are also witnessing severe waterlogging.

Several people are feared to be buried in landslides triggered by heavy rains in the state.

Alaknanda, Mandakini and Ganga rivers were flowing above the danger level at Rudraprayag, Shrinagar and Devprayag, the disaster control room here said.

The Badrinath National highway is blocked at a number of places due to landslide debris.There is also information about one person being buried under the debris near Pipalkoti.

In Chamoli district, a flood-like situation has developed along the banks of a dozen rivers, including Alaknanda and its tributaries Pindar, Nandakini and Birhi. Pindar’s tributary Pranmati was also flooded due to landslide.

Landslides in the upper reaches of Nandakini have caused the water level of the river to increase in the lower areas.

There are reports of loss of lives due to landslides in Pipalkoti town and surrounding areas on Badrinath National Highway.

River Ganga is flowing at the danger mark in Rishikesh, Junior engineer central water commission Sunny Vishnoi said. The commission recorded 435 mm of rainfall in Rishikesh on Sunday night.