Uttarakhand: Three Arrested for Chamoli Electrocution Incident

On Wednesday, 16 people were killed and 11 others were injured due to electrocution at the STP located on the banks of Alaknanda river

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 21:27 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

The incident reportedly took place at Namami Gange Project site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (News18)
Police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the electrocution incident at a Namami Gange sewage treatment plant in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

    • Chamoli Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal told a press conference here that engineer Hardevlal Arya, Mahendra Singh, lineman of the electricity department and Pawan Chamola, the local supervisor of the company operating the STP, have been arrested for gross negligence in the operation of electrical equipment at the plant.

    On Wednesday, 16 people were killed and 11 others were injured due to electrocution at the STP located on the banks of Alaknanda river.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 22, 2023, 21:27 IST
    last updated: July 22, 2023, 21:27 IST
