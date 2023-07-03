Uttarakhand: Woman Mauled to Death by Leopard in Champawat

A woman was mauled to death by a leopard in the Sukhidhang area here in Uttarakhand on Sunday, an official said.

The incident was reported from Dhura village and the deceased identified as Chandravati, the district administration official said.

The leopard attacked some women who were going to a forest to collect fodder for their livestock, he said.

The leopard dragged Chandravati away, the official said, adding that the other women escaped and informed villagers.

He said after a search, her body was found near the forest. On receiving information, a forest department team reached the spot, he said.