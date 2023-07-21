Crime Patrol, Cobra: Here's How Uttarakhand Woman Planned to Kill Her Boyfriend

Days after a woman murdered her boyfriend using a cobra snake in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, it has been found out that the she — who is the prime accused — was inspired by watching the show ‘Crime Petrol.’

Police also revealed that the woman, identified as Mahi Arya, was planning the murder since two months after watching the crime show.

This new information was found out after the interrogation of the arrested snake charmer who used his snake to get the man, identified as Ankit Chauhan killed by the reptile.

This comes as, the death of a Chauhan created suspicion after his body was found inside a car with snake bite marks.

At least five accused have been booked in connection with the case.

A snake charmer has been arrested in the case. Police claim that businessman Chauhan’s girlfriend, Arya, hired the snake charmer to get her partner killed with the help of her friends.

Apart from Arya, the officials are also looking for one of her friends and two domestic helpers that were allegedly involved in the conspiracies.

The 30-year-old man was found dead inside his car, with the ignition on, parked at the side of the road near the Teenpani area, senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Nainital Pankaj Bhatt told Hindustan Times.

The police reportedly scanned Chauhan’s call details and found that he was in touch with her girlfriend, who was in contact with a snake charmer from Uttar Pradesh.

“During the interrogation, the snake charmer revealed that the woman, her friend Deep Kanpal and her two helps hatched the conspiracy to kill Chauhan, by unleashing a cobra on him," the senior officer said.