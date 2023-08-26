Trends :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Vaishnaw Reviews Progress of Railway Projects in Bengal

Vaishnaw, who is on a two-day visit to the city, is scheduled to inspect Kolkata Metro's Line 6 from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stations

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 10:38 IST

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI File)
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting in Kolkata to review the progress of the ongoing railway projects in West Bengal, an official said.

    • Senior officers of the Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Metro Railway and the North East Frontier Railway on Friday briefed the minister on the progress of different projects undertaken in the state, he said.

    Vaishnaw, who is on a two-day visit to the city, is scheduled to inspect Kolkata Metro’s Line 6 from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stations, he added.

