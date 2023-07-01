Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Trial Run for Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Begins, Likely to Connect Ayodhya

This will be the first major train for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, which is not connected by any Shatabdi or Rajdhani train so far

Reported By: Nivedita Singh

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 23:23 IST

New Delhi, India

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat will be the first for the North Eastern Railway Zone, and is likely to be inaugurated on July 7. (Image: PTI/File)

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express train between Lucknow and Gorakhpur is all set to be launched as its trial run started on Saturday. While details of the route are yet to be announced, it is likely that the train may connect Ayodhya as well. It is likely to be inaugurated on July 7.

This will be the first major train for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, which is not connected with any Shatabdi or Rajdhani train so far. A number of other trains connect Gorakhpur and Lucknow, among them Gorakhdham Express and Bihar Sampark Kranti Express are the fastest that complete the journey in four hours and 45 minutes.

Further, while Ayodhya is well connected with Lucknow, the train connectivity from Ayodhya to Gorakhpur is limited. Another route through Gonda and Basti offers faster connectivity for trains between Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

A railway official told News18 that the trial run was conducted on the Basti route. But the ministry has not ruled out the possibility of the train running on the Ayodhya route.

“An empty rake of Vande Bharat train reached Lucknow on Saturday and later in the day left for Gorakhpur," the official said, on being asked about the route selected for the trial run. The official said the train took the Basti route for Gorakhpur from Lucknow.

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated in the new year. If the train connects Ayodhya, it will ease the rush for the temple. The train will be the first Vande Bharat for the North Eastern Railway Zone, and is likely to be inaugurated on July 7. Further, it will be the fifth Vande Bharat for the northern zone.

This will be the second dedicated Vande Bharat for Uttar Pradesh after the one operational between Delhi and Varanasi. However, two more Vande Bharats – Delhi-Dehradun and Delhi-Bhopal – have stops in Uttar Pradesh.

Another senior official told News18 that this month, three Vande Bharats will be launched. These will be between Lucknow and Gorakhpur, Chennai and Tirupati as well as Jodhpur and Ahmedabad.

“The prime minister will be visiting Gorakhpur on July 7. It is likely that he may inaugurate these trains from there. However, these are only tentative plans and, as and when, details are finalised, it will be informed," the official said on condition of anonymity.

    • Another ministry official said the plan will be announced in the coming week. “We are working on these details. By Tuesday or Wednesday, the plan will be announced. It is likely that the prime minister will inaugurate the Vande Bharat for Lucknow from Gorakhpur and the other two through video conference," the official added.

    Last week, at least five pairs of Vande Bharat were inaugurated on the same day. With these trains, the total count of Vande Bharat has reached 23 or 46 services. All electrified states have been connected with these semi-high speed trains.

    About the Author

    Nivedita Singh is a data journalist and covers the Election Commission, Indian R...

    first published: July 01, 2023, 23:23 IST
    last updated: July 01, 2023, 23:23 IST
