Vande Bharat Train's New Colour Revealed; Railway Minister Vaishnaw Says Inspired by Tricolour

Vande Bharat Express, which has become popular in the country for its speed, cleanliness and premium look, will also come in a saffron-grey colour pattern, breaking away from the traditional blue-white coloured trains launched so far.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF) on Saturday said the colour of this 28th rake is being changed on a trial basis.

The announcement of the 28th rake of Vande Bharat Express by railway officials revealed that the new trains will be saffron in colour. He went on to say that the colour is inspired by Indian tricolour, ANI reported.

Vaishnaw visited the ICF to review Southern Railways’ safety measures and check improvements in the Vande Bharat Express.

Railway officials said that of all the rakes, 25 are operational and two are reserved.

Vaishnaw said that changes have been made to the new design of the train after receiving feedback.

“This is a concept of Make in India, designed by India, by our own engineers, and technicians. So whatever we are receiving inputs from the field units, regarding ACs, toilets, etc., during the operation of Vande Bharat, all those improvements are being used to make changes in the new design," he said.

The minister said that a new safety feature- ‘anti-climbers’- will be added to the design and they will become standard features in all the Vande Bharat trains and other trains.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted pictures from Vaishnaw’s inspection at the ICF.

The total operational service of the train across the country reached 50 this week when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Vande Bharat on Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) routes.

From world-class comfortable travelling experience to advanced state-of-the-art safety features including KAVACH technology, the Made in India Vande Bharat trains give tough competition to those in advanced economies.

The first semi-high-speed train “Vande Bharat" was launched on New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019.