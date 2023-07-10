Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Himachal, Four Killed

Four people were killed while one sustained injuries when their vehicle rolled down into a gorge near Rampur-Kedas link road in Kullu district on Monday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Hardyal (65), Ranjana (47), Varsha and Narayan Sharma. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.
So far, 23 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the state this monsoon season.
first published: July 10, 2023, 15:17 IST
last updated: July 10, 2023, 15:17 IST