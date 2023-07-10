Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Himachal, Four Killed

Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Himachal, Four Killed

So far, 23 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the state this monsoon season

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 15:17 IST

Rampur, India

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said (Representational Image)
The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said (Representational Image)

Four people were killed while one sustained injuries when their vehicle rolled down into a gorge near Rampur-Kedas link road in Kullu district on Monday, police said.

    • The deceased were identified as Hardyal (65), Ranjana (47), Varsha and Narayan Sharma. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

    So far, 23 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the state this monsoon season.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

