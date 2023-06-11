Trends :EarthquakeCyclone BiparjoyJack Dorsey Air India Bengaluru Murder
Home » India » Vehicle Overturns in Rajasthan, Three Labourers Killed

Vehicle Overturns in Rajasthan, Three Labourers Killed

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 14:58 IST

Kota, India

Four others are being treated for their injures (Representational Image/ANI)
A vehicle overturned on the Kota-Baran highway on Sunday, leaving three labourers dead and four others injured, police said.

A police patrolling squad spotted the overturned vehicle in the early hours, DSP Harshraj Singh said.

The police rushed the injured to a hospital where two persons were declared brought dead while another succumbed to injuries later, he said.

    • Four others are being treated for their injures.

    The seven labourers hailing from Lalsot area in Dausa district were returning to Kota from Bhopal when the accident took place.   The bodies have been handed over to family members.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 11, 2023, 14:58 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 14:58 IST
