Home » India » Vehicle Transporting Tomatoes to Market Robbed in Bengaluru

Vehicle Transporting Tomatoes to Market Robbed in Bengaluru

The price of tomatoes has touched Rs 120 to Rs 150 per kg in Karnataka

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 11:31 IST

Bengaluru, India

The incident took place on July 8 in the limits of the RMC Yard police station near Chikkajala (Image-shutterstock)
A vehicle transporting 2,000 kg of tomatoes to a market was robbed by unidentified miscreants in Bengaluru,  police said.

The incident took place on July 8 in the limits of the RMC Yard police station near Chikkajala.

According to the police, the farmer was transporting his produce from Hiriyur town in Chitradurga to the Kolar market.

The three miscreants followed the tomato vehicle in their car.

They then waylaid the vehicle and assaulted the farmer and driver alleging that their vehicle had been hit.

They also demanded money from them and later got the amount transferred to their mobile online.

The miscreants then boarded the vehicle with the tomatoes and drove away, leaving the farmer and the driver on the road. RMC Yard Police are collecting CCTV footage to get clues about the miscreants.

    • The price of tomatoes has touched Rs 120 to Rs 150 per kg in Karnataka.

    The farmers have been forced to erect tents and guard the tomato crop as miscreants are invading farms and committing thefts to make quick money.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 10, 2023, 11:31 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 11:31 IST
