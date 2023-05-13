Vice President Dhankhar Asks Ex-bureaucrats To Counter Anti-India Narrative

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged retired bureaucrats on Saturday to use their position to counter "false and anti-India narratives" that seek to tarnish the image of the country’s constitutional institutions.

Addressing the gathering at a book release event here, Dhankhar also said democratic governance poses its own unique challenges. He exhorted civil servants to exhibit an unwavering and steadfast commitment to the rule of law and the Constitution.

“Political ingratiation of officials with the ruling dispensation in some parts of the country is severely straining the sublimity of federalism. This calls for systemic focus by all concerned," he said without elaborating.

The vice president said retired civil servants are "eminently positioned" to "neutralise and antidote false and anti-national narratives" seeking to unjustifiably taint and tarnish India’s constitutional institutions and democratic values.

“They are a reservoir of talent, experience and know what is best for the nation. They always speak their minds by analysing the false narratives from a position of strength," he said regarding retired civil servants at the event largely attended by serving and retired bureaucrats.

The vice president noted that India’s governance model, with its focus on transparency, accountability, digitisation, innovation and entrepreneurship, is the envy of the world.

"Empowerment and upliftment of vulnerable sections have been effected with successful schemes, ensuring that even the most marginalised citizens have access to essential services," he said.