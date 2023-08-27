Trends :Article 35AChandrayaan-3 GhaziabadWest Bengal Blast G20 Summit
Home » India » Vice President Dhankhar Offers Prayers at Rajasthan Temple

Vice President Dhankhar Offers Prayers at Rajasthan Temple

After his visit to the temple, the vice president is scheduled to offer prayers at the Rani Sati temple in Jhunjhunu and address a programme at Sainik School

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 12:09 IST

Jaipur, India

The vice president is also scheduled to attend a programme at the National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur this evening (File photo/News18)
The vice president is also scheduled to attend a programme at the National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur this evening

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday offered prayers at the Surya temple in Lohargal Dham of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

“Salute to the Sun God! Blessed to visit Shri Surya Mandir, Lohargal Dham!! Lord Suryadev is the source of energy of all the worlds, the basis of life, the light pillar of the world. May everyone be happy, prosperous, energetic, create new records everyday in the country… This is my prayer to Sun God!" the vice president said on ‘X’.

    • After his visit to the temple, the vice president is scheduled to offer prayers at the Rani Sati temple in Jhunjhunu and address a programme at Sainik School.

    The vice president is also scheduled to attend a programme at the National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur this evening.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 27, 2023, 12:09 IST
    last updated: August 27, 2023, 12:09 IST
