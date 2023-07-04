Vice Prez Dhankhar Bats for Uniform Civil Code, Says Delay in Implementation Will be Corrosive to Our Values

Amid a raging controversy over the Uniform Civil Code, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said any further delay in implementation of the UCC will be corrosive to Indian values while underlining that it will India and its nationalism more effectively.

The widely-debated UCC proposes a common law for every citizen, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, sexual orientation and gender. Discussions over its implementation have taken centre-stage yet again, while political parties opposing it have said the BJP-led central government is using it as a political trump card.

On June 14, the 22nd Law Commission solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the uniform civil code. The common public can send its views on the matter till July 14 to the commission.

The Vice President addressed the 25th convocation of IIT Guwahati today. He also pointed out that “no foreign entity can be allowed to tweak with our sovereignty and reputation. “Describing India as the oldest, largest, most functional & vibrant democracy that is giving stability to global peace and harmony, the VP stressed, “We cannot suffer dent on our flourishing and blossoming democracy and constitutional institutions."

Cautioning against the attempts to tarnish the image of India and “frequent orchestration of anti-national narratives", Dhankhar stressed it is high time choreographers of anti-India narrative orchestration are effectively rebuffed.

WHAT IS THE UNIFORM CIVIL CODE?

In the simplest terms, the UCC means one law which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance etc. India has a uniform or one set of ‘criminal code’ for all its citizens but doesn’t have uniform civil law.

CONSTITUTIONAL PROVISION