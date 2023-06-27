Victory for Fans: Famed Ram '7 Star Sultan' Spared from Bakrid Slaughter Following Online Campaign

In an unusual twist, a ram named ‘7 Star Sultan’ from Bagalkot, Karnataka has become the centre of an online campaign aimed at sparing its life ahead of the Bakrid festival this week.

Fans from Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra have been urging the ram’s owners to refrain from its scheduled Kurbaani (sacrifice) during the festival.

‘7 Star Sultan’ rose to prominence due to its remarkable performance in ram fights across Karnataka and neighbouring states.

To date, the star Ram has clinched 34 championships, earning prize money amounting to Rs 20 lakh, as well as gold medals, bikes, and other valuable items.

Advertisement

The ram, which also featured in a Kannada movie titled “Tagaru Palya," has numerous reels of its performances on social media.

https://www.facebook.com/saleem.mulla.1466/videos/681445336628652

Owner Mohammad Younis purchased ‘7 Star Sultan’ for Rs 1.8 lakh nearly two years ago, initially intending to sacrifice it for Bakrid.