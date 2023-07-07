Trends :Weather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollBengal Poll ViolenceHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Home » India » Maharashtra: Video of Rains Disrupting Funeral in Roofless Crematorium in Palghar Goes Viral

A video of the incident, that took place in Sakhre Dandi Pada on Thursday, went viral on social media

PTI

July 07, 2023

Palghar, India

Deceased Govind Karmoda was 100 years old.(Representative Image/News18)
The last rites of a 100-year-old man in a village in Palghar in Maharashtra was disrupted by heavy rains as the crematorium did not have a roof and people had to take quick action to ensure the funeral pyre was not doused.

A video of the incident, that took place in Sakhre Dandi Pada here on Thursday, went viral on social media, with those who took part in the funeral claiming several reminders to the local panchayat to improve facilities at the crematorium had been in vain.

"As soon as the pyre was lit, it started raining. We had to run here and there to collect metal sheets to cover the corpse so that it didn’t get wet, which would have come in the way of the cremation," a villager said.

    • Deceased Govind Karmoda was 100 years old, the villager added.

    Efforts to contact Zilla Parishad president Prakash Nikam and chief executive officer Bhanudas Palve did not yield results.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

