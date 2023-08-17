Village Boy To Horse Trainer, Revisiting The Inspiring Journey Of Nityananda Siddi

In a heartwarming tale of determination and unexpected paths, Nityananda Siddi, a young boy from the village of Kalase in Yellapur, Uttara Kannada district, has defied odds to become a skilled horse trainer. What makes his story even more remarkable is that he had never even encountered a horse before his journey began.

Initially, Nityananda’s aspirations were far from the world of horse training or film artistry. However, fate had other plans for him when he crossed paths with Dinesh Holla, an environmentalist and leader of a forest conservation group. Dinesh Holla recognized the potential in Nityananda and introduced him to horse riding training in Mangalore.

Despite having no prior experience with horses, Nityananda Siddi’s dedication and passion led him to quickly master the art of horse riding and caretaking. At just 18 years old, he became a part of the Mangalore Horse Riding Academy led by Avinand Acchanahalli. Within a single year, Nityananda not only learned to ride horses but also undertook the challenge of training and riding 12 horses, an impressive feat by any standards.

Advertisement

Nityananda Siddi’s journey from a horse riding novice to a beloved trainer at the academy is an example to his determination and the guidance of his mentor, Avinand. He not only tamed the horses but also volunteered to train new arrivals, showcasing his deep bond with these majestic animals.

The impact of Nityananda’s achievements goes beyond his success. He has successfully imparted his expertise to 40 individuals, making horse riding accessible to others within a short span. This remarkable accomplishment speaks volumes about his dedication and teaching abilities.

Avinand Acchanahalli, who has already trained and produced 2000 horsemen, envisions a bright future for Nityananda Siddi on the international stage. With the right guidance and his exceptional skills, Nityananda has the potential to become a standout performer in the world of horse riding.