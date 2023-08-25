Village Sarpanch’s Son In Andhra’s Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Turns Deputy Collector

Sometimes the biggest success stories come from very humble origins. It does not really matter where the dreams are envisioned, it is the effort put into realising that dream that matters at the end of the journey. A new success story has come out of a small village named Ananthavaram of Mummidivaram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh. This is from the same district that gained nationwide attention last year after it was renamed Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Konaseema district, formerly known as Konaseema district. It was done in the wake of Dalit organizations demanding that a district in the State must be named after one of the main architects of the Indian Constitution.

The district is making headlines yet again after a village sarpanch’s son became a Deputy Collector after clearing all relevant exams. Bhanu Prakash Reddy, the son of Mimiti Chiranjeevi, who is the village sarpanch in Ananthavaram village of Mummidivaram Mandal, started studying hard to get a high-level government job right after school. He recently appeared for the state public service examination’s Group-1 exam. He secured the fifth rank in the Group -1 results, making him eligible for the post of Deputy Collector. As soon as the news spread that the Sarpanch’s son had cleared the Group-1 exams, there were celebrations and jubilations in the entire village of Ananthavaram.