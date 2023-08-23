Vintage Car, Used In SS Rajamouli's RRR, Now On The Streets Of Andhra Pradesh's Ongole

Last year’s superhit film RRR became a global phenomenon, creating records worldwide and taking the West by storm after its release on OTT. The movie received further attention globally after becoming the first Indian feature-length film to win an Oscar, bagging the Best Original Song Award for Naatu Naatu. There were many things that stood out in RRR and one of them was the vintage cars used in the film. Since it was a period film set during the colonial era in the 1920s, it was crucial to portray the vehicles during that period with accuracy.

One of the cars used in the movie, a Ford Model T is now running on the streets of Ongole city of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. The Ford Model T, which was introduced in 1908 and was in production till 1928, was used extensively in RRR and caught the attention of a lot of people. Ashok, a resident of Ongole, became a fan of the vehicle and designed one for himself.

Speaking to News18, Ashok, who is the owner of Padmalaya Sweets in Ongole, said that he has always been interested in vintage cars. After seeing this vehicle in RRR, he wanted one for himself. He said the engine was bought from India but to build the design, he had to do some extensive research.