Violence in Bengal Over Minor’s Death: Autopsy Reveals Victim Died Of Poisoning, No Major Injury

The autopsy report of the teenage minor tribal girl has revealed that the cause of her death is poisoning no major injury marks were found on her body, police said. A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case that triggered violent protests in the district’s Kaliaganj, with locals demanding the arrest of all culprits.

The 17-year-old girl, whose body was found in a canal in the Kaliaganj police station area on Friday, knew the man, Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Sana Akhtar said, identifying him as the prime accused.

A case has been filed under IPC section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, he said.

“The preliminary post-mortem report revealed no injury to the body," Akhtar said, adding that a bottle of poison was found near the body.

He said that the police has formed a three-member medical board which was present during the post-mortem, along with the family of the victim. “In the preliminary report, the cause of death is due to the effect of the presence of a poisonous substance," he said.

“We are investigating the case from all angles," the official added.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the video purportedly of the rape victim’s body being “ruthlessly and inappropriately" dragged by police officials.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, West Bengal to intervene in the matter and ensure a fair and time-bound investigation. She has also asked for a detailed action taken report within three days.

Police have, meanwhile, said that they will investigate the video and if something is found, departmental action will be taken.

Violence In Bengal

Violence rocked Kaliaganj, around 18 km from the Bangladesh border, as locals protested against the incident, prompting the police to use tear gas shells and charge batons to bring the situation under control, officials said.

Several shops and e-rickshaws were set on fire by the mob, which demanded the arrest of those behind the incident. Roads were also blocked and stones were hurled at the police, they said.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to bring the situation under control, police said, adding that a few protestors were also detained.

The girl went missing on Thursday evening after she left home for going to her tuition classes. Her body was found the next day floating in a canal amid hectic searches by her family and locals.

Protests had started on Friday afternoon but quietened down by the day-end, only to restart on Saturday.

Politics of the Issue

The RSS-backed ABVP gheraoed the Kaliaganj police station, while BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar sat on a dharna outside the SP office in Raiganj, demanding justice for the victim’s family.

Three persons were injured in the police action and admitted to the Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

Majumdar, who visited the victim’s village along with local BJP MP Debasree Chaudhuri, demanded a CBI investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the ruling TMC ]has accused BJP of doing vulture politics over the issue. State Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Dr Shashi Panja hit out at the BJP leadership, particularly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for identifying the minor in his tweets.

She alleged that the saffron party leaders were trying to instigate the people by misleading them.

“The BJP is trying to play dirty politics. That the Leader of Opposition (LoP) has divulged the identity of the victim girl through his tweets is itself a crime. How can he do that? They are playing dead body politics (sic)," Panja said.

The minister further said the post-mortem report would clarify whether the girl was raped and killed or whether she died by suicide by consuming poison.

“At the moment, police are trying to bring the law and order under control. We must think about the mental condition of the family. Culprits will definitely be brought to the book," Panja said.

Sudip Das, State President of SC Morcha will also visit Kaliganj, Uttar Dinajpur on Sunday at 11:30 am.

(With PTI inputs)

