Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Home » India » Violence in Manipur Must Stop Immediately: VHP

Violence in Manipur Must Stop Immediately: VHP

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 14:56 IST

Manipur, India

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. (File photo/PTI)
Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. (File photo/PTI)

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Thursday said violence in Manipur has caused “huge losses" to the society and appealed for peace in the state.

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

    “As the violence in Manipur made huge losses to the society, VHP appeals for peace in the state and violence must be ceased immediately. We are already into the relief work which will further be advanced," VHP said in a tweet.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 15, 2023, 14:56 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 14:56 IST
    Read More