Trends :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » Viral Video: Woman Showers Currency Notes on Shivling Inside Kedarnath Temple; FIR Filed

Viral Video: Woman Showers Currency Notes on Shivling Inside Kedarnath Temple; FIR Filed

In the video, the woman, wearing a white saree, can be seen showering currency notes on the shivling in the presence of a priest

Advertisement

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 19:33 IST

Kedarnath, India

Women wearing a white saree was seen showering currency notes inside the Kedarnath temple. (Image: Twitter/Screengrab)
Women wearing a white saree was seen showering currency notes inside the Kedarnath temple. (Image: Twitter/Screengrab)

The Uttarakhand Police registered a case against a woman after a video of her showering currency notes on the shivling in the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath temple went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman, dressed in a white saree, can be seen showering currency notes on the shivling in the presence of a priest. It is strictly prohibited to take photos and videos within the temple premises.

Advertisement

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has filed a police complaint and demanded stringent action against the perpetrator.

“Taking cognisance of the video of a woman showering currency notes in the sanctom sanctorum of Kedarnath temple, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) president Ajendra Ajay has expressed extreme anguish. He sought clarifications from officials and ordered strict action in this regard," the statement was quoted as saying by Times Now.

He also spoke to Rudraprayag District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police and has demanded strict action against those guilty.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Manoj Muntashir Shukla Is All Over The News For 'Adipurush' Dialogues, Might As Well Get To Know Him
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Virat Kohli's Fitness Secret Revealed: Here's Why You Should Add Strength Training To Your Workout
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?

    • “The BKTC has submitted a complaint to the police, based on which we have registered an FIR. We will take legal action after completing the investigation," Rudraprayag SP Vishakha Ashok Bhadane was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

    An FIR has been filed against the unidentified woman under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to deliberate and malicious acts aimed at causing outrage to the sentiments of any religious community by insulting their beliefs or religion.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 20, 2023, 19:33 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 19:33 IST
    Read More