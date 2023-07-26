Virudhunagar Explosion: Stalin Announces Rs 3L Ex Gratia to Families of Deceased

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the two women who died in a firecracker explosion in Sivakasi city in Virudhunagar district. The explosion occurred on Tuesday.

Stalin in a statement on Wednesday said, “I was deeply saddened to hear that two people were killed in this accident."

The two women workers, Murugesewari and Banu were handling the explosive material in the firecracker unit at Sivakasi.