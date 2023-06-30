Reactor Explosion at Pharma Lab in Visakhapatnam Kills 2, Injures 5; Rs 25L Ex-gratia Announced

Two people died and five were injured, including two who suffered severe burn injuries, after a reactor exploded at a private pharmaceutical lab in the Atchutapuram area of Visakhapatnam on Friday.

According to the police, two individuals who had suffered 90 percent chemical burns in the explosion died while receiving treatment at KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Four others are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, with two of them being treated for severe burns, officials said.

The Andhra Pradesh government said there were 35 people in the plant when the explosion occurred and most of them escaped unhurt.

“The accident occurred during solvent recovery at Sahitya Pharma Industry in Achuthapuram. 35 workers were working in the industry at the time of the accident. Seven people were injured in this accident. Unfortunately, two people died in this accident," state Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said.

He also announced Rs 25 lakh compensation on behalf of the state government to those who died in the accident.

The fire has been brought under control and there is no evidence of any gas leakage, officials said. According to the preliminary report, the explosion was triggered by a short circuit.

A thick cloud of smoke engulfed the area as fire fighters tried to control the blaze. The fire broke out in the lab in Atchutapuram Industrial Special Economic Zone, in the Anakapalli locality of Visakhapatnam.

Upon receiving information about the fire, police teams and fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire was caused due to a sudden reactor blast, according to the Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli Murali Krishna. Several people suffered severe injuries from the fire and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

“A reactor explosion was reported in a private Pharma lab in Anakapalli. In the blast, two persons received severe burning injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. A case will be registered and an investigation will be carried out on how the incident took place and whether there is any negligence from the management," Anakapalli SP Murali Krishna said.