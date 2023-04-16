Trends :Atiq AhmedHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Wife
Home » India » 'Visionary, Most Popular World Leader For A Reason...': US Commerce Secretary Recounts Meeting With PM Modi

'Visionary, Most Popular World Leader For A Reason...': US Commerce Secretary Recounts Meeting With PM Modi

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with PM Modi when she visited India in March 2023. Recounting her meeting with PM Modi, Raimondo called him a visionary

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 19:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Pictures and videos of Gina Raimondo playing Holi during her visit to India went viral on social media. (File Photo/Twitter@SecRaimondo)
Pictures and videos of Gina Raimondo playing Holi during her visit to India went viral on social media. (File Photo/Twitter@SecRaimondo)

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that India and America together will lead the artificial intelligence revolution.

Gina Raimondo met with PM Modi when she visited India in March 2023. The US Commerce Secretary said the best of India was displayed during her visit, in terms of culture, tradition and celebrations. Pictures and videos of Raimondo playing Holi during her visit to India went viral on social media.

Addressing a gathering of Indian Americans at the India House, Gina Raimondo said, “I was recently in India. I went a day earlier so that I could have the opportunity to participate in Holi. And the defence minister was so gracious to host me with his family." Recounting her meeting with Prime Minister Modi, she called him a visionary.

Advertisement

“I had an incredible opportunity to spend an hour and a half with Prime Minister Modi. He is the most popular world leader for a reason. He is unbelievable, and visionary and his level of commitment to the people of India is just indescribable," Raimondo further said.

India and the US announced partnerships in the fields of space, defence, semiconductors and next-generation technologies earlier this year.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: April 16, 2023, 19:11 IST
last updated: April 16, 2023, 19:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures