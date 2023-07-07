Vistara Flight to Kolkata Suffers Technical Snag, Returns to Delhi

A Vistara aircraft en route to Kolkata suffered a technical snag and returned to the national capital on Friday evening, according to the airline.

A source in the know said the plane operating flight UK 707 had an engine failure and that there were around 160 passengers onboard.

"Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 707 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 7 July 2023. As a precautionary step in accordance with the SOPs, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the flight safely at IGI airport, Delhi," a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

However, the source said the aircraft had an engine failure and made an emergency landing at Delhi airport.