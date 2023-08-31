Vistara to Begin 2nd Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Flight Service from Sep 1

Vistara Airlines will be launching its second daily flight service to Mumbai from the state capital on September 1, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd said on Thursday.

The new flight service of Vistara Airlines, a joint venture of Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited, would depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 AM and reach Mumbai at 10.45 AM.

The return flight would leave Mumbai at 8.25 PM and reach here at 11 PM, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd said in a statement.