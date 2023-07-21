Vitthal Temple to Close Its Doors Again After Incessant Rainfall In Western Ghats Region

Hunnur Vitthal Rukmini temple, which is located in the Belagavi district of Karnataka, is one of the most popular places in the area. Usually, the temple is under water after the construction of the Hidkal dam. But when the water recedes, the temple resurfaces for the public. Despite being underwater for most of the year, the Vitthal Temple has remained intact. Usually, the temple becomes accessible to the general public during peak summers as there is less water in the reservoir and the temple is drawn up from the water. However, now there is news that, due to incessant rainfall, the water from Hidkal dam has reached the Vitthal temple even during the summer season.

According to reports, as there has been heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats region, many places have been affected by floods. A similar situation has happened in one of the holiest temples in Karnataka. The Hunnur Vitthal Temple has been flooded with water released from Hidkal Dam even during the summer season. Reportedly, it was found that even the foundation of the temple is filled with water, and devotees are visiting the temple with their feet half immersed in water.

Advertisement

Two weeks ago, there were low levels of water in the dam, so the temple was once again open to the public. However, due to the recent excessive rainfall, the temple has been filled with water again.