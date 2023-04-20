Waiting For Leaders To Decide: DK Suresh On Contesting Against R Ashoka

The Congress is believed to have a masterplan to counter the BJP candidate from Kanakapura, Karnataka, Revenue Minister R Ashoka. According to sources, Congress is likely to field MP DK Suresh from the same constituency to face off against R Ashoka. Speaking to the media in Anekal, MP DK Suresh hinted at entering state politics. He has not confirmed whether he will contest from Kanakapura against R Ashoka. R Ashoka is contesting from both Kanakapura and Padmanabhangar constituencies. DK Suresh said he will swing into action after the leaders and activists of the constituency decide and give their opinions.

Advertisement

“My competition will be decided by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge. The Congress candidate for the Padmanabhanagar district, Raghunath Naidu, has already submitted his nomination paperwork. The party leaders will make decisions regarding the matter," he said.

It has also been reported that Raghunath Naidu has invited DK Suresh to contest from Padmanabhanagar in his place. Responding to it, DK Suresh said that in a democracy, anyone can contest from anywhere. “There are some political calculations involved in the contest. Party leaders make decisions based on political calculations", he said.

Responding to the statement of the opposition leaders that an MP in the state is going to lose his seat, Suresh said that the BJP should concentrate on its problems, citing the recent disgruntlement of ex-BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who left the saffron party and joined Congress after being denied a ticket. He also expressed confidence that Congress would win a majority in the state.

R Ashoka, who is currently the revenue minister, has won three times from Padmanabhanagar since the district was split off from the former Uttarahalli in 2008.

Read all the Latest News here